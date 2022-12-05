Apple TV Plus hit Servant gets a creepy trailer for its final season
It's all coming to an end after four seasons.
Fans of the Apple TV Plus hit Servant are already looking forward to the final fourth season, and the streamer has released an official trailer to help ramp the excitement up yet further.
One of the first real Apple TV Plus hits, Servant will see its final season premiere on January 13, 2023, which is just around the corner. It'll all conclude mid-March, with Apple calling the season both "epic" and "emotional," which should make for quite the watch.
"Following the suspenseful season three finale, season four will bring the final chapter of the Turner story to an epic and emotional conclusion," Apple TV Plus said via a statement (opens in new tab) announcing the trailer's release. "Leanne's war with the Church of Lesser Saints heightens, threatening Spruce Street, the city of Philadelphia, and beyond."
The announcement press release says that "the shattered Turner family must not only confront the increasing threat of Leanne, but the certain reality that Dorothy is waking up. As the Turner family brownstone continues to crumble, questions are finally answered: who is Leanne Grayson and who is the child in their home?"
That's an excellent question that will be answered before Servant finally leaves our TV (and iPhone and iPad) screens for good in a few months.
Servant stars Lauren Ambrose, Toby Kebbell, Nell Tiger Free, and Rupert Grint are returning for the fourth season. The entire thing hails from executive producer M. Night Shyamalan, which might explain why it's so popular and so downright strange at times.
You'll need an Apple TV Plus subscription to take the final season of Servant in. Priced at $6.99, the service can be enjoyed on just about anything with a screen and an internet connection, including games consoles, smart televisions, and streaming sticks, not to mention Apple's hardware.
Oliver Haslam has written about Apple and the wider technology business for more than a decade with bylines on How-To Geek, PC Mag, iDownloadBlog, and many more. He has also been published in print for Macworld, including cover stories. At iMore, Oliver is involved in daily news coverage and, not being short of opinions, has been known to 'explain' those thoughts in more detail, too.
Having grown up using PCs and spending far too much money on graphics card and flashy RAM, Oliver switched to the Mac with a G5 iMac and hasn't looked back. Since then he's seen the growth of the smartphone world, backed by iPhone, and new product categories come and go. Current expertise includes iOS, macOS, streaming services, and pretty much anything that has a battery or plugs into a wall. Oliver also covers mobile gaming for iMore, with Apple Arcade a particular focus. He's been gaming since the Atari 2600 days and still struggles to comprehend the fact he can play console quality titles on his pocket computer.
