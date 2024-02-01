Apple TV Plus renews 'Hijack' for second season with Idris Elba

Apple TV+ announced hit thriller “Hijack” will return for season two, starring and executive produced by Idris Elba.

Today, Apple TV+ announced that it was renewing its hit thriller, “Hijack,” for another season. The limited series stars SAG Award-winner and Emmy Award-nominee Idris Elba, who plays in the role’s lead character, Sam Nelson, who is a shrewd business negotiator.

Elba is also an executive producer. The show was created by George Kay and Jim Field Smith, who also collaborated on the show “Criminal,” which was a British police procedural anthology series.

According to Apple TV+, since its worldwide debut, “Hijack” has become one of the streaming service’s top dramas. After the first season, it received a number of accolades, including a Certified Fresh critics rating on Rotten Tomatoes: In fact, it landed a Certified Fresh score of 94% on Rotten Tomatoes following its debut.

It also landed on the Nielsen Streaming Originals Top 10 list, make it, along with "Ted Lasso," one of the first Apple TV Plus shows to land on Nielsen’s weekly top 10 list.

“I was floored by the overwhelming audience response after season one," said Elba. "It’s top secret what new situation unfolds for Sam Nelson but I can assure you we will bring the high octane back!.”

The show is a real-time show, with seven hour-long episodes, which charts the course of a seven-hour flight. As the name suggests, “Hijack” follows a flight from Dubai to London that gets hijacked. In the first season, Elba’s character is able to negotiate a resolution of that hijacking, which takes place over the course of the seven episodes.

“Global audiences were on tenterhooks watching Idris’s riveting performance in ‘Hijack,’ and we’re thrilled to be working again with 60Forty and Idiotlamp on an equally compelling season two,” said Jay Hunt, creative director, Europe, Apple TV Plus.

The complete first season of the series is now available for streaming globally on Apple TV Plus.