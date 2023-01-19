Apple TV Plus reveals season three of Ted Lasso and a ton of other trailers

Well, we finally know when the third season of Ted Lasso will premiere on Apple TV Plus...kind of.

Today, Apple was one of the streaming services to showcase its upcoming television series and films at the Television Critics Association press tour. At the event, the company revealed that the third (and likely final) season of the beloved comedy series Ted Lasso will return in the spring. Apple did not reveal the exact premiere date or provide as much as a teaser trailer, but it did offer a first look at Ted and Nate staring down at each other in an elevator.

The company also announced a new season of Schmigadoon! will premiere on April 7. The Afterparty and Swagger, while not revealing an exact release date, will both return to the streaming service in June.

There are also a ton of trailers

In addition to the above, the company also dropped a ton of new trailers for some of its upcoming television shows and movies — five, in fact.

The first is for Shrinking, a new comedy series starring Jason Segel and Harrison Ford that "follows a grieving therapist (played by Segel) who starts to break the rules and tell his clients exactly what he thinks. Ignoring his training and ethics, he finds himself making huge, tumultuous changes to people’s lives...including his own."

The next is Hello Tomorrow!, a new series starring Billy Crudup who "leads a team of fellow sales associates determined to revitalize their customers’ lives by hawking timeshares on the moon."

Apple has also debuted a teaser trailer for The Big Door Prize, a new series that "tells the story of a small town that is forever changed when a mysterious machine appears in the general store, promising to reveal each resident’s true life potential."

The company has also released the trailer for The Reluctant Traveler, a new series starring Eugene Levy and his travels across the globe. In this 8-part series, the Emmy® Award-winning actor "steps out of his comfort zone and takes us to some of the world’s most beautiful locations."

The last trailer that Apple released was for Dear Edward, a "heartbreaking, life-affirming, and uplifting story about survival, resilience, connection, and the examination of that which makes us human. Based on a best-selling novel, Dear Edward stars Connie Britton and Taylor Schilling."

All of those series will start to premiere in February. That isn't everything coming to Apple TV this year, but it is surely a solid start.