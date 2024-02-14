Apple TV Plus will bring the popular sci-fi drama Invasion back for a third season and promises a bigger and better show
It's coming back for a third season.
Fans of the hit Apple TV Plus sci-fi drama Invasion can start to look forward to a new third season after the streamer confirmed a third renewal of the show. The third season hasn't been given a release window yet, but Apple TV Plus promises that viewers can expect it to "continue to build on the scale, stakes, and propulsion" while keeping the characters at the heart of the story.
The second season of Invasion has been well received and it can be streamed online now, alongside the debut season, for those who have yet to take it in. The third season is likely to be some way off a release so there's plenty of time for new viewers to dive in.
“I’m so proud of what we’ve been able to do with our first two seasons of the show with our partners at Apple TV+ and our cast and crew,” creator and executive producer Simon Kinberg said. “This new season will continue to build on the scale, stakes, and propulsion of the ‘Invasion,’ while keeping our characters front and center, bringing them together in ways that will hopefully surprise and most importantly move our audience, who have been so incredibly supportive and inspiring since day one.”
An alien invasion
For those unfamiliar with what Invasion has to offer, Apple TV Plus describes it as a series that views a global alien invasion through different eyes from around the world.
“Invasion follows an alien invasion through different perspectives around the world. The acclaimed, action-packed series stars Golshifteh Farahani, Shioli Kutsuna, Shamier Anderson, India Brown, Billy Barratt, Azhy Robertson, Paddy Holland and Tara Moayedi. Season two also starred newly added series regulars Enver Gjokaj, Nedra Marie Taylor, and Naian González Norvind."
Invasion can be watched via the Apple TV app on a host of devices including Apple's own. The Apple Vision Pro is the latest addition to that lineup, with subscriptions to the streamer costing $9.99 per month. It's also available as part of the Apple One subscription bundle, too.
Oliver Haslam
Having grown up using PCs and spending far too much money on graphics card and flashy RAM, Oliver switched to the Mac with a G5 iMac and hasn't looked back. Since then he's seen the growth of the smartphone world, backed by iPhone, and new product categories come and go. Current expertise includes iOS, macOS, streaming services, and pretty much anything that has a battery or plugs into a wall. Oliver also covers mobile gaming for iMore, with Apple Arcade a particular focus. He's been gaming since the Atari 2600 days and still struggles to comprehend the fact he can play console quality titles on his pocket computer.
