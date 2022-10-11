Apple TV+ readies its holiday lineup with special episodes of hit shows

Apple TV+ is getting ready for the holiday season with a number of special episodes ready to go. Those include new episodes of Apple Original series as well as the streaming debut of classic holiday Peanuts specials, the company says.

Alongside Peanuts, Apple TV+ subscribers can look forward to special episodes of Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock, Sago Mini Friends, Pretzel and the Puppies, and more.

All the shows

Apple TV+ says that it intends to "help kids and families trick or treat, give thanks and spread holiday cheer" with its special lineup that will also include some freebies. The streamer says that it is going to "provide special free windows for nonsubscribers to stream the iconic holiday specials from Mendelson/Melendez Productions and Peanuts Worldwide It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown available October 28 through October 31; A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving available November 23 through November 27; and A Charlie Brown Christmas available December 22 through December 25." As expected, those paying for an Apple TV+ subscription can watch the same content whenever they like.

Two classic Peanuts holiday specials will get their Apple TV+ debut starting December 2, with I Want a Dog for Christmas and Charlie Brown’s Christmas Tales set to be added to the platform.

The full rundown of special holiday fare includes:

“It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown” – Stream for Free Friday, October 28 to Monday, October 31

“Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock” Night of the Lights Holiday Special – Premieres Friday, November 18

“Sago Mini Friends” Thanksgiving Special – Premieres Friday, November 18

“A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving” – Stream for Free Wednesday, November 23 to Sunday, November 27

“Interrupting Chicken” Holiday Special – Premieres Friday, December 2

“Pretzel and the Puppies” Holiday Special – Premieres Friday, December 2

“The Snoopy Show” Holiday Collection – Premieres Friday, December 2

“I Want a Dog for Christmas” – Streaming on Apple TV+ Beginning Friday, December 2

“Charlie Brown’s Christmas Tales” – Streaming on Apple TV+ Beginning Friday, December 2

“A Charlie Brown Christmas” – Stream for Free Thursday, December 22 to Sunday, December 25

“The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse” – Premieres Sunday, December 25

All of this and more is available as part of the $4.99 per month Apple TV+ subscription. Those who already pay for services like Apple Music and Apple Arcade could well save money by subscribing to the Apple One bundle, too.