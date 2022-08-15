Apple TV+ releases first look at Shantaram, its upcoming drama series starring Charlie Hunnam

Charlie Hunnam is only two months away from his Apple TV+ debut.

Today, Apple shared its first look at Shantaram, a new drama series starring the actor who is best known for his leading role in the hit series Sons of Anarchy. The series, which is based on the bestselling novel by Gregory David Roberts, is a "hopeful cinematic love story coupled with a thrilling epic adventure that follows one man’s journey to redemption through a country that changes his life."

Shantaram will premiere on Apple TV+ on Friday, October 14, 2022. The first three episodes of the series will be available at launch with each additional episode debuting weekly on Fridays until the season finale on Friday, December 16, 2022.

What is Shantaram about?

“Shantaram” follows the story of a fugitive named Lin Ford (Hunnam) who is "looking to get lost in vibrant and chaotic 1980s Bombay."

Alone in an unfamiliar city, Lin struggles to avoid the trouble he’s running from in this new place. After falling for an enigmatic and intriguing woman named Karla, Lin must choose between freedom or love and the complications that come with it.

In addition to Hunnam, the series also stars Shubham Saraf, Elektra Kilbey, Fayssal Bazzi, Luke Pasqualino, Antonia Desplat, Alyy Khan, Sujaya Dasgupta, Vincent Perez, David Field, Alexander Siddig, Gabrielle Scharnitzky, Elham Ehsas, Rachel Kamath, Matthew Joseph and Shiv Palekar.

The series is written and executive produced by Steve Lightfoot, who also serves as showrunner. Bharat Nalluri directs and executive produces. Andrea Barron, Nicole Clemens, Steve Golin, Justin Kurzel and Eric Warren Singer who co-created the series with Lightfoot, also executive produces. The series is produced for Apple by Paramount Television Studios and Anonymous Content’s AC Studios.

