Apple's Killers of the Flower Moon could get enormous theatrical release

Killers of the Flower Moon has been waiting in the wings for a while now but it looks like we finally have an idea of when the picture could make its debut.

According to a new report from Deadline, the Martin Scorcese picture is currently planned to have a worldwide premiere at the Cannes film festival in 2023. In addition to debuting the film at the festival, Apple is reportedly working with Paramount to debut the movie in a major theatrical release.

While the festival and theatrical releases are starting to take form, there is still no indication as to when the picture will actually make its debut on Apple TV+, the company's streaming service.

What is Killers of the Flower Moon about?

Killers of the Flower Moon is based on the bestselling novel (opens in new tab) of the same name and tells the story of a string of serial murders that occurred in Oklahoma in the 1920s that became known as the Reign of Terror.

It has a stacked cast including Leonardo Dicaprio, Robert DeNiro, Brendan Fraser, Lily Gladstone, and more.

This new film is based on the book Killers Of The Flower Moon: The Osage Murders And The Birth Of The FBI, a book about a series of murders of affluent Osage Native Americans in Oklahoma. The film is set in the 1920s and follows the discovery of oil deposits beneath the lands of the aforementioned Native Americans. Deadline notes the ensuing investigation established the FBI and was a pivotal moment in the evolution of America from its frontier era.

It's still unknown when Killers of the Flower Moon will premiere on Apple TV+.