Apple's Lionel Messi documentary Messi Meets America first trailer and release date revealed

Apple TV Plus has released a brand new trailer for the long-anticipated Lionel Messi documentary, revealing the name of the show and its release date.

Officially named "Messi Meets America," the six-part documentary arrives on Apple TV Plus on October 11. The documentary will give behind-the-scenes access into Messi's iconic transfer to the MLS and Inter Miami CF.

Considering Apple TV Plus' subscription numbers have gone through the roof since the greatest footballer on the planet joined the MLS, which Apple owns the exclusive streaming rights for through MLS Season Pass, this new documentary is sure to bring even more success.

Messi joined Inter Miami this summer in a record-breaking deal that includes revenue from new MLS Season Pass subscribers.

The show will include interviews with David Beckham, Inter Miami's current president and co-owner, alongside teammates and Messi himself.

Messi Meets America

Apple says, "Join Lionel Messi as he embarks on his historic next chapter — taking North America and Major League Soccer by storm and ushering in a new era with his Inter Miami CF teammates."

Since joining Inter Miami, Messi has brought the football team to new heights, taking the club from the bottom of the MLS Eastern Conference to within touching distance of a playoff spot. Messi has also brought the club its first silverware, winning the Leagues Cup in August.

This isn't Apple's first soccer documentary venture. Real Madrid: Until The End was a fantastic look at a record-breaking season for Los Blancos as the team provided some of the greatest UEFA Champions League comebacks of all time.

You can watch the premiere of Messi Meets America on October 11 exclusively on Apple TV Plus. MLS Season Pass is available on Apple TV and allows you to watch all of Inter Miami's MLS matches for the rest of the season as the team aims for MLS glory.