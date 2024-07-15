Catch up on Severance in time for season 2 with three free months of Apple TV Plus for PlayStation owners

Are you a first-time Apple TV Plus viewer? Or have a lapsed subscription to Apple’s movie and TV streaming service? Then you could be eligible for a free trial — provided you’ve got a PlayStation console.

PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 owners can claim an extended three-month free trial of Apple TV Plus at the moment, and it’s simple to nab. All you have to do is open up the app on your console, log in to your Apple account, and (if eligible) you’ll get the three free months added to your subscription.

What makes you eligible? If you’ve activated a free trial on PlayStation before that will rule you out, and you can’t use it to top up an existing subscription. But if you’ve never used a similar trial before, or your account has lapsed, you’ll be able to take advantage of the new trial.

The deal runs until September 22, 2024, so you’ve got a few months within which to claim it.

Once the deal runs out, you’ll be back to the regular subscription price of $9.99 / £8.99.

What’s coming up on Apple TV Plus?

The big returning show for Apple TV Plus is the recently announced Severance season 2 . The sci-fi office thriller-slash-comedy is set to return, after a years-long wait, in January 2025, so if you were to leave signing up to the last minute of this offer, you’d be caught up just in time for the show’s restart.

If racing is your bag, Brad Pitt’s F1 movie is coming to the service following a June 2025 cinema run. Wacky fantasy adventure Time Bandits, based on the cult-classic Terry Gilliam film, is being translated into a TV show starring Lisa Kudrow and Jermaine Clement, launching this July. Those who couldn’t get enough of Ridley Scott’s divisive Napoleon, the Apple-funded epic is likely to get a director’s cut release soon, too, following a Motion Picture Association R-rating filing for the film.

With Apple’s streaming service dedicated to exclusive content, it makes a great complementing service to a go-to- Netflix or Prime Video subscription. And this new trial will let you get a taste of the action on offer.

