Chelsea FC owner issues apology over controversial Ted Lasso incident

Chelsea owner Todd Boehly has issued an apology after the club came under fire over a controversial moment in the latest episode of Ted Lasso season 3.

As iMore reported earlier this week, many Chelsea fans were incensed following a moment in the latest episode of the hit Apple TV Plus show which say a banner tribute to club legend Ray Wilkins stating "They don't make them like Ray anymore" edited to "Roy" to reflect character Roy Kent, who played for Chelsea in the Ted Lasso story.

Fans issued their displeasure, calling the move disrespectful and asking for it "to be changed back immediately." Now, owner Todd Boehly has apologized for the incident.

An apology

"We had nothing to do with these arrangements," Boehly revealed on Twitter (opens in new tab). "The deal with Apple was struck in 1Q/22," he continued before stating "We are sorry it affected so many, and mostly we care about Ray and his family. We would also point out that none of the “Chelsea” players were actual Chelsea players. Hopefully, that was clear."

The Ray Wilkins banner hands in the East Stand at Stamford Bridge and was paid for by fan donations. Wilkins started his career at Chelsea before going on to play for Italian giants AC Milan, and others. He was also an assistant manager at Chelsea during the 2009-10 season when Chelsea won the Premier League.

Ted Lasso is currently airing its third and final season on Apple TV Plus. The hit comedy show follows the career of an American Football coach brought to England to manage AFC Richmond at the behest of the club's new owner, who wants to destroy the outfit to spite her ex-husband. Lasso enjoys some unlikely success as a manager despite his lack of soccer knowledge, and the show is a heart-warming and sometimes incredibly emotional yet incredibly funny comedy.