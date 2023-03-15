Ted Lasso Season 3 now available on Apple TV Plus

Ted Lasso season 3 is now available on Apple TV Plus as the hit show returns for its final season.

The first episode, "Smells Like Mean Spirit," is now streaming on Apple TV Plus, with new episodes released weekly until the finale on May 31.

The season opener begins with " Newly promoted AFC Richmond facing mockery as pundits predict they'll finish dead last this season."

How many Ted Lasso episodes are there in season 3? There are 12 episodes in Ted Lasso Season 3.

Ted Lasso has been a massive success for Apple TV Plus, winning eight Primetime Emmys for the show's first two seasons. Now returning for its third and final hurrah, according to actor Brett Goldstein who plays Roy Kent, the show will culminate with AFC Richmond's return to the Premier League.

What is Ted Lasso based on? Ted Lasso is based on a character created by Jason Sudeikis for a series of promos for NBC Sports' coverage of England's Premier League in 2013.

In season three, "the newly-promoted AFC Richmond faces ridicule as media predictions widely peg them to finish last in the Premier League and Nate (Nick Mohammed), now hailed as the “wonder kid,” has gone to work for Rupert (Anthony Head) at West Ham United. In the wake of Nate’s contentious departure from Richmond, Roy Kent (Brett Goldstein) steps up as assistant coach, alongside Beard (Brendan Hunt)."

The final series is likely to tear at your heartstrings as the charming Apple TV Plus show brings many unanswered questions to their head. How will Nate perform as the rival West Ham manager? How will Ted deal with his anxiety? How will Sam and Rebecca's relationship flourish?

What is Ted Lasso streaming on? Ted Lasso is exclusive to Apple TV Plus. You can watch all three seasons for $6.99 per month after a free 7-day trial.

With the release of Ted Lasso season 3, Apple TV Plus is on track for a stellar 2023. The streaming service recently released Real Madrid: Until The End, documenting the 2021/2022 Uefa Champions League campaign of one of the world's biggest soccer teams.

Apple TV Plus is available on all Apple devices, including the best iPhone currently on the market, the iPhone 14 Pro. There is no better time to subscribe than to watch arguably Apple's biggest streaming success of the platform so far and one of the best shows on Apple TV Plus.