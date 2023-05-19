Get the 2022 Apple TV 4K for cheap as refurbished models hit Apple store

The Apple TV 4K 2022 was a large improvement over the last model, and it even came with a price drop to make it a little more tempting. Now, it's arrived at the Apple refurbished store so that you can pick one up for even less, with savings on all storage versions.

It's available in the US, Canada, and a few European countries such as the Netherlands, Switzerland, and Germany. Interestingly, no UK – if you go to the Apple TV refurbished page you get no Apple TVs, but an error message.

Savings of up to $20

Apple TV 4K 64GB | $129 $109 at the Apple Store If you're planning on just watching streamed TV on your Apple TV 4K, then this is the one to go for. Storage is good enough to install a few apps and store a couple of movies and TV series as well, although if you're looking for something a little beefier then the other option might be better. $109 isn't the lowest price, but it's still a solid deal.

Apple TV 4K 128GB | $149 $129 at the Apple Store This is the box to go for if you want to store more stuff. With 128GB of storage on board, you'll have more space for TV shows, movies, and apps. everything else inside is the same, however, so don't expect more performance. Not the cheapest the box has been, but it is coming direct from Apple itself.

The main reason to go for an Apple TV 4K 2022 refurbished model is that it's coming directly from Apple itself. The savings may not be as impressive as elsewhere, but they've all been reconditioned by Apple's expert repair engineers using Apple parts, so they're going to be as good as new.

Before you jump in though, make sure you shop around. Sometimes those $20 savings will be beaten out by reduced prices on new models.

The Apple TV 4K is a great addition to any home cinema setup and will give you access to the best tv shows on Apple TV Plus as well as the best movies on the streaming platform.