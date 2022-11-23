Get the Apple TV 4K 2021 for just $79.99, the lowest price ever on Amazon

Cupertino finally lowered the price of the Apple TV when it announced the Apple TV 4K (2022) earlier this year for just $129. If you're looking for one even cheaper, head to Amazon, where you can find the Apple TV 4K (2021) for just $79.99. Yes, you read that correctly. For a limited time, you can save $100 on an Apple TV that's almost the same as the current model.

First announced at the Spring Loaded Apple (2021) event, the Apple TV 4K (2021) featured no hardware redesign or breakthrough changes. And yet, it was (and remains) a terrific product. And it's even more so thanks to the temporary price cut.

The Apple TV 4K (2021) features 4K HDR 60 FPS, an A12 Bionic processor, HDMI 2.1, and ARC/eARC + WiFi 6. The model also features a Gigabit Ethernet port and a fresh remote design carried over to the Apple TV 4K (2022) model.

In our original review Apple TV review, of the remote controller, we noted: "The best upgrade of the Apple TV 4K is the remote. The new remote looks better, it's bigger, easier to hold, and harder to lose. It has more buttons; heck, it has some buttons where the almost universally hated trackpad thing on the last model used to live. The new remote is an absolute dream; the brushed aluminum is a joy to hold, and having clickable arrows and a center 'select' button really makes you wonder what Apple was thinking in the first place when it changed the remote a few years back."

The Apple TV 4K (2021) comes with 32GB of storage at the special pre-Black Friday price. The 64GB version is now $99, generally priced at $199.

