Go behind the scenes of Five Days at Memorial with its author

Apple has sat down with the author of Five Days at Memorial to go through the new drama series from the person that wrote it.

Today, Apple TV+ released an interview with Sheri Fink, the Pulitzer Prize-winning author of the book that the series is based on. Carlton Cuse, the Executive Producer of the series, sat down to talk to Fink about the riveting drama. You can check it out on YouTube below:

What is Five Days at Memorial about?

Five Days at Memorial follows the story of caregivers at a New Orleans hospital who are forced to make unthinkable decisions after Hurricane Katrina.

From Academy Award winner John Ridley and Emmy Award winner Carlton Cuse, who both also serve as directors, and starring an award-winning ensemble cast that includes Vera Farmiga, Cornelius Smith Jr. and Emmy Award winner Cherry Jones, “Five Days at Memorial” chronicles the impact of Hurricane Katrina and its aftermath on a local hospital. When the floodwaters rose, power failed, and heat soared, exhausted caregivers at a New Orleans hospital were forced to make decisions that would follow them for years to come.

If you haven't seen the official trailer for the new series, you can check it out on YouTube below:

