Harrison Ford and Jason Segel star in the new teaser trailer for 'Shrinking'

A legend in Hollywood is now months away from coming to the small screen on Apple TV Plus.

Today, Apple announced that Shrinking, a new comedy series starring Harrison Ford and Jason Segel, will premiere on the streaming service on January 27, 2023. In addition to announcing the official premiere date, the company also released a teaser trailer for the new series.

In the teaser trailer, you can get a first look at both Ford and Segel as their characters, as well as the supporting cast, in the series. You can check out the teaser trailer for Shrinking on YouTube below:

From the hilarious minds of Jason Segel and Ted Lasso’s Bill Lawrence & Brett Goldstein, Shrinking is a new Apple Original comedy series coming January 27 on Apple TV+.

What is Shrinking about?

Shrinking "follows a grieving therapist (played by Segel) who starts to break the rules and tell his clients exactly what he thinks. Ignoring his training and ethics, he finds himself making huge, tumultuous changes to people’s lives … including his own. In addition to Segel and Ford, "Shrinking” stars Christa Miller, Jessica Williams, Michael Urie, Luke Tennie and Lukita Maxwell."

The comedy series will be told over the course of ten episodes. The first two episodes will debut when the series premieres with each additional episode being released weekly on Fridays. It is written by Emmy Award-winning Ted Lasso co-creator Bill Lawrence, Emmy Award-winning Ted Lasso star, writer and co-executive producer Brett Goldstein and Segel.

The series is the second collaboration between Apple and Segel who also starred in the drama film The Sky is Everywhere.

Shrinking will premiere on Apple TV Plus on January 27, 2023. If you want to enjoy the series in the best quality possible, check out our review of the Apple TV 4K and our list of the Best TVs for Apple TV 2022.