Here's the first look at Apple TV's F1 film starring Brad Pitt

Apple TV Plus has an F1 movie in the works, and we've been hearing about it for a while now. We've previously heard some details about the movie, including how Brad Pitt, the lead star, is training in a real F2 car to prepare for the movie. Now, we have our first look at the car that he will be seen driving in the movie.

Jerry Bruckheimer and Joseph Kosinksi are at the helm of the movie, and Snowfall star Damoson Idris is starring alongside Pitt. Brad Pitt will be driving a Mercedes-designed car, which has just been revealed at the British GP. It's called APXGP. The monicker is similar to Apex, the previously reported name for the team in the movie.

Pitt to star as a F1 racer that comes out of retirement

FIRST LOOK: Introducing APXGP, starring in an Apple Original Film#F1 pic.twitter.com/0qDe3zMicpJuly 6, 2023 See more

The Mercedes design is apparent here, with the black and gold livery sporting the AMG logo. It appears to be a modified F2 car with Formula 1 elements added. APXGP also had a pit wall and paddock. Pitt will play an older F1 driver called Sonny Hayes, who comes out of retirement and will be seen driving alongside Joshua Pearce, Damson Idris' character.

Idris' character is said to be based on F1 driver Lewis Hamilton, who is assisting with the script. The current status of that collaboration is unknown, given the ongoing writers' strike that has halted writing on nearly all Hollywood projects.

We also do not have a release date yet, but there seems to be a unique arrangement for this film. Apple will ensure the movie has an exclusive global theatrical run of 30 to 60 days before the film hits Apple TV Plus for streaming. This is unlike other Apple releases, which usually have either had a direct Apple TV Plus release or a token theatrical release before being streamed straight to the best iPhones and other devices.