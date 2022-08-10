Jon Hamm finally joins Apple TV+ for season three of The Morning Show

Back in January, Apple TV+ released a hilarious ad as part of its marketing campaign to promote Finch, the post-apocalyptic drama film starring Tom Hanks.

The ad featured lovable actor Jon Hamm at home in bed watching the film, noticing that Hanks had also worked with Apple on Greyhound, and calling him to see if he could get a role with something...ANYTHING on Apple TV+. The ad closed by saying the words "Everyone but Jon Hamm."

Well, today appears to be the day where Jon Hamm gets what he's been pining over. On Twitter, Apple TV+ announced that the actor will be joining the cast of The Morning Show for season three.

Sometimes all you have to do is ask.Season 3 of @TheMorningShow will be everyone and Jon Hamm.#TheMorningShow https://t.co/xRkzk405YEAugust 10, 2022 See more

What will season three of The Morning Show be about?

There are still some essential details about the third season of The Morning Show that are still missing, such as when the third season will make its debut on the streaming service or what exactly the season will be about.

One thing that we do know is that Charlotte Stoudt, best known for her work on other acclaimed series like Homeland and House of Cards, has signed on (opens in new tab) as showrunner and executive producer. During that announcement, Stoudt touted the creation of an "irresistible world that is equally delicious and provocative.”

“I’m excited to be joining forces with Apple TV+ and ‘The Morning Show.' The cast, led by the phenomenal Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon, are truly to die for. Kerry, Mimi and Michael, and the teams at Media Res, Hello Sunshine and Echo Films, have created an irresistible world that is equally delicious and provocative.”

We'll have to wait to see exactly when the third season of The Morning Show debuts on Apple TV+...with Jon Hamm. If you want to ensure you watch the new season in the best quality possible, check out our list of the Best TVs for Apple TV in 2022.