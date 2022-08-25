Jon Stewart leaked the premiere date for season two of his Apple TV Plus show

Jon Stewart has beaten Apple to the punch in announcing the premiere date for the second season of his show, The Problem with Jon Stewart.

In fact, I don't even think we've gotten word from Apple just yet that there even WAS a season two coming for the series, though I think we all expected it. It would have been odd for the company to bring Jon Stewart back to television and then kick him out after one season.

Anyway, back to the leak. In addition to hosting the show on Apple TV+, Stewart also hosts a podcast of the same name that serves as a compliment to the talk show. In the latest episode of The Problem with Jon Stewart podcast, Stewart revealed that Apple had given the second season of the series a premiere date of Friday, October 7.

Stewart was kicking off the episode when he talked about the show returning to the streaming service:

"We have a television show — it's on Apple TV+. You know, they gave us a new premiere date, I believe, for the second season. October 7! The show comes back on Apple TV+."

You can listen to the episode below:

What will the second season cover?

We have absolutely no details as to what the topics will be for the second season yet. While Stewart leaked the premiere date, he did not dive into the topics that will be featured.

However, we can imagine that it will cover relevant topics that we are facing as a global community. The first season featured episodes about climate change, the media, the economy, and the stock market.

The highly anticipated new current affairs series from acclaimed host, writer, producer, director and advocate Jon Stewart, takes a deep dive into some of the most enduring, deeply-entrenched issues of our time. “The Problem With Jon Stewart” is a multiple-season, single-issue series with Stewart exploring complex topics through the differing perspectives of stakeholders, experts and individuals confronting these challenges. The Apple Original series will also feature a companion podcast that will extend the conversation from each episode, featuring staff members from across the show who will bring us interviews with activists in the space, the facts on the issue, and yes, lots of jokes.

The second season of The Problem with Jon Stewart, according to Jon Stewart will premiere on Friday, October 7 on Apple TV+.