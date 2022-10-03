Little America is returning to Apple TV Plus on December 9

We have a release date for season two of Little America!

In a tweet, Apple TV+ announced that the second season of the anthology series will premiere on the streaming service on Friday, December 9:

Critically acclaimed anthology series #LittleAmerica is returning December 9 to Apple TV+.

Critically acclaimed anthology series #LittleAmerica is returning December 9 to Apple TV+https://t.co/PadMbkeWoM pic.twitter.com/BrggeVNUGeSeptember 29, 2022 See more

The second season of this series has been years in the making. Apple originally announced that it had renewed Little America for a second season back in December 2019. That's before the pandemic. That means that season two of this series has been in production for almost three years before it was actually released.

If you haven't seen the official trailer for for the first season of the series, you can check it out on YouTube below:

What will season two be about?

Details on the second season of the series are still unknown, but the format is likely to remain the same. The first season focused on a number of "inspiring, true stories of immigrants."

The anthology series hailing from Emmy nominated Lee Eisenberg, Academy Award nominees Kumail Nanjiani and Emily V. Gordon, and Emmy Award-winner Alan Yang and Epic Magazine, highlights inspiring, true stories of immigrants. The first season of eight episodes will debut in its entirety on Friday, January 17, 2020, exclusively on Apple TV+.

Inspired by the true stories featured in Epic Magazine, "Little America" goes beyond the headlines to bring to life the funny, romantic, heartfelt and surprising stories of immigrants in America.

Season two of Little America will premiere on Apple TV+ on Friday, December 9, the same day as Will Smith's Emancipation. If you want to enjoy the series in the best quality possible when it does, check out our list of the Best TVs for Apple TV 2022 and our review of the latest generation of the Apple TV 4K.