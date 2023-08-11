MLS on Apple TV Plus is a growing hit thanks to Messi joining the league

A big part of the increase in subscribers to MLS on Apple TV Plus has been due to Lionel Messi’s signup to Inter Miami, according to a post on X / Twitter.

Jorge Mas , Managing Owner of Inter Miami, posted that subscribers to MLS have doubled since his signing in July. Viewership has also reached new levels and continues to rise.

For those unaware, Major League Soccer has been available in the Apple TV app since February for $14.99/month. Apple TV Plus subscribers also receive a discounted rate of $12.99/month. You can watch as many matches as you like, and catch up on previous ones on all your Apple devices.

While Apple has made it very easy to sign up and watch these MLS matches , it’s been silent when it comes to commenting on subscriber numbers. But with Tim Cook reposting Mas’ comments, we’re inclined to believe them.

Leo has already settled into the MLS

It’s no surprise that Messi , nicknamed Leo by his many fans and pundits, is largely responsible for a huge uptick in subscribers. He’s one of the most famous footballers on the planet — arguably the best player of all time. With six European Golden Boots and seven Ballon d'Or awards to his name, MLS is clearly grateful to have him in the league.

He helps to give MLS further credibility in a similar fashion to when David Beckham joined LA Galaxy in 2007. It’s hard not to see that MLS could reach new heights once the next season begins. The service is bolstered by how easy it is to find matches in the TV app, thanks to a great interface and helpful highlight videos you can catch up on.

With rumors that Apple is keen to bid for the Premier League , these efforts could be a great foundation for how even more global soccer fans could be watching their favorite teams in the future.

If you’re a fan of MLS, there’s clearly no better time than to be one now, especially if you’re a Messi fan. The future is looking bright for the league.