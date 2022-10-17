Official trailer for Slumberkins drops ahead of premiere on Apple TV Plus

The next children's series on Apple TV Plus has its trailer.

Today, Apple TV Plus released the official trailer for Slumberkins, its upcoming preschool series and the latest television creation from the Jim Henson Company. The series is being marketed as a "heartwarming" preschool series that empowers "the emotional wellness of children through supportive storytelling."

You can watch the official trailer for Slumberkins on YouTube below:

Friends make it easier to express how you feel. Based on the leading children’s emotional learning books, explore a world of emotions with Bigfoot, Unicorn, Sloth, Yak, Fox, and some of their pals when Slumberkins premieres November 4 on Apple TV+

What is Slumberkins about?

Based on the leading children’s emotional learning brand Slumberkins, the series brings to life characters from the beloved books while empowering the emotional wellness of children through supportive storytelling. Embark on adventures with Bigfoot, Unicorn, Sloth, Yak and Fox as they explore a world of feelings.

The “Slumberkins” voice cast introduces young newcomers Brayden Morgan as Bigfoot, Olive Baity as Unicorn, Miles Flack as Sloth, Araceli Prasarttongosoth as Yak and Yonas Kibreab as Fox with narration by Jennifer Hale (“Ralph Breaks the Internet”). Additional voice cast includes Jason Ritter (“Raising Dion”) as Fox’s father, Pamela Adlon (“Better Things”) as Fox’s mother, Adelynn Spoon (“Luck”) as Kit, Yvette Nicole Brown (“Big Shot,” “Disenchanted”) as Yak’s mother, Josh Banday (“Upload,” “Not Dead Yet”) as Bigfoot’s father and many more.

Slumberkins will premiere on Apple TV Plus on Friday, November 4.