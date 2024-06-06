One of the biggest shows on Apple TV Plus will focus on the perils of artificial intelligence as WWDC's AI-laden iOS 18 unveiling nears
That's unfortunate.
When you think of big-name Apple TV Plus shows The Morning Show is probably right at the top of the list, and with good reason. It features some of the biggest and best talents in the industry and has the awards to prove it and while the show's fourth season doesn't yet have a release date, we're already learning what we can expect the season to focus on. And it just so happens it's something Apple's WWDC event will focus on next week, too.
The WWDC event is going to focus on big new Apple AI features for the iPhone, Mac, and beyond ahead of the iOS 18 and other software releases that will likely take place this fall. But Apple TV Plus is about to take a more critical look at AI in general, it seems.
According to a new report and interview with showrunner Charlotte Stoudt, The Morning Show season four will discuss the world of AI and the role it can play in the spread of misinformation and, among other things, deepfakes.
Deepfakes and misinformation
The subject of AI and the way it can be used to spread misinformation isn't a new one for The Morning Show, and Stoudt tells Deadline that it's something the fourth season is going to get into some more.
“We blew everything up last year with the biggest bomb we could possibly build,” the showrunner said. "So, we have to ask ourselves how is the band going to get back together, and what will that look like?" Stoudt then went on to explain that the show will "get into the world of DeepFakes and AI and the misinformation in the fog of war that we’re seeing now in the Middle East and stuff. We’re looking at who can trust. And can you trust what you’re seeing? Can you trust yourself? Can you trust your news outlet?”
It'll certainly be interesting to see how that all pans out, especially at a time when AI is such a big topic across many industries and companies all around the globe.
Those who want to catch up ahead of time will find all three seasons of The Morning Show ready to stream on Apple TV Plus right now.
Master your iPhone in minutes
iMore offers spot-on advice and guidance from our team of experts, with decades of Apple device experience to lean on. Learn more with iMore!
Apple TV 4K 128GB | $149 at Apple
The Apple TV 4K is rarely discounted but even at full price it's still the best streaming box around, especially if you're an Apple Arcade subscriber who wants to play games on the big screen.
More from iMore
Oliver Haslam has written about Apple and the wider technology business for more than a decade with bylines on How-To Geek, PC Mag, iDownloadBlog, and many more. He has also been published in print for Macworld, including cover stories. At iMore, Oliver is involved in daily news coverage and, not being short of opinions, has been known to 'explain' those thoughts in more detail, too. Having grown up using PCs and spending far too much money on graphics card and flashy RAM, Oliver switched to the Mac with a G5 iMac and hasn't looked back. Since then he's seen the growth of the smartphone world, backed by iPhone, and new product categories come and go. Current expertise includes iOS, macOS, streaming services, and pretty much anything that has a battery or plugs into a wall. Oliver also covers mobile gaming for iMore, with Apple Arcade a particular focus. He's been gaming since the Atari 2600 days and still struggles to comprehend the fact he can play console quality titles on his pocket computer.