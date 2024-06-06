One of the biggest shows on Apple TV Plus will focus on the perils of artificial intelligence as WWDC's AI-laden iOS 18 unveiling nears

When you think of big-name Apple TV Plus shows The Morning Show is probably right at the top of the list, and with good reason. It features some of the biggest and best talents in the industry and has the awards to prove it and while the show's fourth season doesn't yet have a release date, we're already learning what we can expect the season to focus on. And it just so happens it's something Apple's WWDC event will focus on next week, too.

The WWDC event is going to focus on big new Apple AI features for the iPhone, Mac, and beyond ahead of the iOS 18 and other software releases that will likely take place this fall. But Apple TV Plus is about to take a more critical look at AI in general, it seems.

According to a new report and interview with showrunner Charlotte Stoudt, The Morning Show season four will discuss the world of AI and the role it can play in the spread of misinformation and, among other things, deepfakes.

Deepfakes and misinformation

The subject of AI and the way it can be used to spread misinformation isn't a new one for The Morning Show, and Stoudt tells Deadline that it's something the fourth season is going to get into some more.

“We blew everything up last year with the biggest bomb we could possibly build,” the showrunner said. "So, we have to ask ourselves how is the band going to get back together, and what will that look like?" Stoudt then went on to explain that the show will "get into the world of DeepFakes and AI and the misinformation in the fog of war that we’re seeing now in the Middle East and stuff. We’re looking at who can trust. And can you trust what you’re seeing? Can you trust yourself? Can you trust your news outlet?”

It'll certainly be interesting to see how that all pans out, especially at a time when AI is such a big topic across many industries and companies all around the globe.

Those who want to catch up ahead of time will find all three seasons of The Morning Show ready to stream on Apple TV Plus right now.

