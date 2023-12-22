Apple TV+ dramatically expands total viewership by 42%
Mark Wahlberg’s “The Family Plan” and “The Morning Show” set records for Apple TV+
The world of streaming services has become hyper-competitive as of late, with so many services vying for the latest comedies, dramas, limited-series offerings, as well as documentaries, sci-fi features, animated movies, musicals, and more. Yet despite the competition, this past year appears to be shaping up to be a blockbuster year for Apple TV+. That’s because, for starters, it increased its total viewship by 42%, year over year, as well as doubling the hours consumed by viewers.
What’s more, is that according to Deadline, it appears that Apple TV+ has achieved a number of impressive personal-best records: For instance, last week, “The Family Plan,” starring Mark Wahlberg debuted as the most viewed movie in Apple TV+ history, and that “The Morning Show,” featuring Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon, broke the record for a series, in which it increased its audience by 20%.
Apple TV+ seems on track to produce more in-demand shows in 2024.
The Deadline story also mentioned other impressive achievements, including that Apple’s series “Monarch: Legacy of Monsters” premiered as the top first-season drama and that “Lessons in Chemistry” has become Apple TV+’s top limited series thus far.
But perhaps this increase in viewers in a variety of genres isn’t all that surprising given that in late September, Apple TV+ was named the best streaming service for original movies, beating out some very prominent streaming platforms, most notably Netflix, but also Hulu, Paramount+, Disney+ and others. Parrot Analytics, which compiled the data and created the report, said that from January 1, 2023 through August 26, 2023, Apple TV+ had the most in-demand shows available, according to Techradar.
Terry Sullivan has tested and reported on many different types of consumer electronics and technology services, including cameras, action cams, mobile devices, streaming music services, wireless speakers, headphones, smart-home devices, and mobile apps. He has also written extensively on various trends in the worlds of technology, multimedia, and the arts. For more than 10 years, his articles and blog posts have appeared in a variety of publications and websites, including The New York Times, Consumer Reports, PCMag, Worth magazine, Popular Science, Tom’s Guide, and Artnews. He is also a musician, photographer, artist, and teacher.