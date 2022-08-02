Report: Apple TV+ sees huge engagement growth but movies are lagging behind hit TV shows

Apple TV+ engagement is on the rise, according to new numbers shared by streaming content service Reelgood. But while that's great news for the streamer as a whole, it doesn't tell the whole story.

In numbers shared with iMore, Reelgood says that engagements — "playback, tracking, and other interactions" within its service and app — from March to June of 2022 are up significantly from the same period last year.

Here's how Reelgood sees things shaking out right now:

For every 10 engagements on the Reelgood platforms in Mar-Jun 2021, the average Apple TV+ movie now gets 12 engagements. Apple TV+ movie engagement on Reelgood platforms grew ~20% YoY.

For every 10 engagements on the Reelgood platforms in Mar-Jun 2021, the average Apple TV+ series now gets 14 engagements. Apple TV+ series engagement on Reelgood platforms increased by ~40% YoY.

All thanks to CODA, Severance, and others

What's most notable is the content that caused all of these engagements, however. While the increase in engagements for Apple TV+ movies is a big one, it appears that they are largely thanks to the hyper-successful CODA. However, things were much more spread out on the TV show front.

Reelgood says that Slow Horses, Severance, and WeCrashed were among some of the shows that can be attributed to that 40% increase.

All of this goes to say that Apple TV+ might have an issue with its movie content, at least when placed alongside the success that it has seen from a number of TV shows. To have one movie be the main cause of engagement could be a concern, although it isn't for the lack of trying. Apple TV+ movies include Hala, On the Rocks, and Wolfwalkers. Many of the movies available on Apple TV+ are non-fiction, something that may also be hampering their success.