Ridley Scott's insanely expensive Apple TV Plus show recasts main character due to 'on-set altercation'
Moura in, Mando out.
Just after the news that Ridley Scott's Dope Thief Apple TV Plus adaptation would be costing $50 million for the pilot alone, it looks like there are more issues on set. Michael Mando was originally supposed to be playing a key character in the Crime Drama, but after what Deadline reports as 'an on-set altercation with another cast member', it looks like he's being replaced with Narcos alum Wagner Moura.
The show is still in its production phase where recasts can be quite common, so it's unlikely to be much of a setback.
One in, one out
Sinking Spring is an adaption of the Dennis Tafoya novel Dope thief that follows friends who pose as DEA agents to rob the eponymous house. In the process, they become embroiled in one of the largest criminal enterprises in the United States.
Written by Peter Craig, only just after finishing his smash-hit Top-Gun: Maverick, the show is produced by Ridley Scott and his production company, Scott Free. Moura will be playing Manny Cespedes, one of the main characters and friend of Ray, played by Brian Tyree Henry.
The series is set to be eight episodes long, following the limited series layout. It will come to Apple TV Plus under the Apple TV plus studios banner, joining the best Apple TV Plus shows like Severance and Ted Lasso. Apple TV Plus remains one of the cheapest streaming options, with a subscription to the service only costing around $6.99 per month (opens in new tab).
For our money, we can't wait to see what Moura brings to an already stacked and exciting table. He was fantastic in Narcos, and we're looking forward to seeing what he can do on a show with a veteran director like Scott at the helm. Sinking Spring is yet to have a release date, but expect it to be a little while away.
