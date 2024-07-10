Severance season 2 release date finally confirmed with new trailer — and it's a long way off…

Do you want the good news or the bad news first? Here’s the good news — after two years of waiting, Severance season 2 finally has an officially-confirmed release date! The bad news? It’s not coming out until next year.

Shared within a brand new trailer for the second season of the hit Apple TV Plus show, Severance season 2 will finally start streaming on Apple TV Plus on January 17 2025. It’ll be a 10 episode run, released one episode a week, concluding on March 21, 2025.

That’ll be almost three years after the first series debuted, the culmination of a protracted and difficult development cycle that is relatively unusual for the streaming industry.

Severance season 2 trailer

Severance â€” Season 2 Date Announcement | Apple TV+ - YouTube Watch On

The new trailer doesn't give us a huge amount of new information to go on regarding the content of the new series, showing Adam Scott's Mark and Britt Lower's Helly again descending into the mysterious offices of Lumon. Except, of course, this time we know that they know what's going on in the outside world, no longer constrained by their 'severed' existences in the office.

(Image credit: Apple)

The big reveal is the presence of Gwendoline Christie — "You should've left" says her character to round off the trailer. But that's all she wrote for a glimpse of the expanded cast, which is also set to add Arrested Development star Alia Shawkat, Merritt Wever, Bob Balaban, Robby Benson, John Noble, Stefano Carannate and Ólafur Darri Ólafsson to its ranks.

You can watch the trailer in the embed above.

The most long-awaited return in TV at the moment, Severance season one was recently ranked among the best TV shows of all time, showing how hot the anticipation is for more episodes. It's going to be a long wait, but at least the end is in sight — catch up with all the rumors, leaks and story theories in our Severance season 2 guide.

