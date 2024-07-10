Severance season 2 release date finally confirmed with new trailer — and it's a long way off…
The wait for Severance season 2 is set to continue, but thankfully the release date is at least now locked in.
Do you want the good news or the bad news first? Here’s the good news — after two years of waiting, Severance season 2 finally has an officially-confirmed release date! The bad news? It’s not coming out until next year.
Shared within a brand new trailer for the second season of the hit Apple TV Plus show, Severance season 2 will finally start streaming on Apple TV Plus on January 17 2025. It’ll be a 10 episode run, released one episode a week, concluding on March 21, 2025.
That’ll be almost three years after the first series debuted, the culmination of a protracted and difficult development cycle that is relatively unusual for the streaming industry.
- TV deals: Walmart | Samsung | Best Buy | Amazon | Newegg
- Streaming deals: Disney+ | Max | Sling | Fubo | Peacock | Paramount+
Severance season 2 trailer
The new trailer doesn't give us a huge amount of new information to go on regarding the content of the new series, showing Adam Scott's Mark and Britt Lower's Helly again descending into the mysterious offices of Lumon. Except, of course, this time we know that they know what's going on in the outside world, no longer constrained by their 'severed' existences in the office.
The big reveal is the presence of Gwendoline Christie — "You should've left" says her character to round off the trailer. But that's all she wrote for a glimpse of the expanded cast, which is also set to add Arrested Development star Alia Shawkat, Merritt Wever, Bob Balaban, Robby Benson, John Noble, Stefano Carannate and Ólafur Darri Ólafsson to its ranks.
You can watch the trailer in the embed above.
The most long-awaited return in TV at the moment, Severance season one was recently ranked among the best TV shows of all time, showing how hot the anticipation is for more episodes. It's going to be a long wait, but at least the end is in sight — catch up with all the rumors, leaks and story theories in our Severance season 2 guide.
Master your iPhone in minutes
iMore offers spot-on advice and guidance from our team of experts, with decades of Apple device experience to lean on. Learn more with iMore!
More from iMore
Gerald Lynch is the Editor-in-Chief of iMore, keeping careful watch over the site's editorial output and commercial campaigns, ensuring iMore delivers the in-depth, accurate and timely Apple content its readership deservedly expects. You'll never see him without his iPad Pro, and he loves gaming sessions with his buddies via Apple Arcade on his iPhone 15 Pro, but don't expect him to play with you at home unless your Apple TV is hooked up to a 4K HDR screen and a 7.1 surround system.
Living in London in the UK, Gerald was previously Editor of Gizmodo UK, and Executive Editor of TechRadar, and has covered international trade shows including Apple's WWDC, MWC, CES and IFA. If it has an acronym and an app, he's probably been there, on the front lines reporting on the latest tech innovations. Gerald is also a contributing tech pundit for BBC Radio and has written for various other publications, including T3 magazine, GamesRadar, Space.com, Real Homes, MacFormat, music bible DIY, Tech Digest, TopTenReviews, Mirror.co.uk, Brandish, Kotaku, Shiny Shiny and Lifehacker. Gerald is also the author of 'Get Technology: Upgrade Your Future', published by Aurum Press, and also holds a Guinness world record on Tetris. For real.
Severance season 2 will finally start streaming on Apple TV Plus on January 17 2025. It’ll be a 10 episode run, released one episode a week, concluding on March 21, 2025.