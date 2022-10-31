Severance season two first look released by Apple TV Plus

The second season of Severance is underway.

Today, Apple TV Plus announced (opens in new tab) that principal photography for the second season of Severance, its hit drama/thriller series, has begun. The company took to Twitter to share the first look at Mark S. himself, who appears to be on the elevator that takes Lumon employees to the severed floor.

The post simply says that "every time you find yourself here, it’s because you chose to come back."

Every time you find yourself here, it's because you chose to come back.#Severance Season 2 filming has started.

In addition to providing a first look at season two in production, the series also announced that it is adding a ton of new faces to its cast, including Game of Thrones veteran Gwendoline Christie:

Oscar and Emmy Award nominee Bob Balaban (“The Chair,” “The Politician,” "The French Dispatch,” “Isle of Dogs”)

Robby Benson (“Beauty and The Beast,” “One on One”)

Stefano Carannante (“Mirabilia”)

Emmy Award nominee Gwendoline Christie (“Game of Thrones,” “The Sandman,” “Wednesday”)

John Noble (“Fringe,” “Elementary,” “The Lord of the Rings” films)

Ólafur Darri Ólafsson (“The Tourist,” “Trapped,” “The Missing”)

Alia Shawkat (“Search Party,” “Being the Ricardos,” “The Old Man”)

Emmy Award winner Merritt Wever (“Godless,” “Unbelievable,” “Nurse Jackie”)

When will season two of Severance premiere?

Series producer and director Ben Stiller did not leak when the second season may premiere on Apple TV Plus, but he did say that everyone on the severed floor is excited to show it to everyone:

“We are thrilled and delighted to be back on set for the exciting second chapter of ‘Severance,’” said “Severance” director and executive producer Ben Stiller. “Though we don't know how long we've been gone or who we are outside, we are told people enjoy the show and we couldn't be happier. Praise Kier!”

The first season of Severance is streaming now on Apple TV+.