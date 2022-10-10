Stunning Apple TV+ documentary Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me gets a trailer & release date

Apple TV+ has today shared the first trailer for the upcoming documentary feature Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me as well as the date that we can all sit down and watch it.

The next big documentary to land on Apple TV+ will premiere on November 4, with Apple saying that it has made the announcement today as part of World Mental Health Day.

"After years in the limelight, Selena Gomez achieves unimaginable stardom. But just as she reaches a new peak, an unexpected turn pulls her into darkness. This uniquely raw and intimate documentary spans her six-year journey into a new light."

A must-watch

The trailer shows us that we can expect a heart-wrenching documentary in which recording artist Gomez deals with everything life throws at her, sharing her own journey through mental health difficulties.

The documentary was directed by Keshishian, someone Apple says (opens in new tab) "directed the most successful documentary of its time." That was the critically acclaimed film Madonna: Truth or Dare, a documentary that may well be worth checking out if you haven't already.

With Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me set to premiere on November 4 now is the time to consider picking up an Apple TV+ subscription if you haven't already. Priced at just $4.99 per month, it's excellent value compared to the money required to get into the Netflix or Disney+ catalog. It includes hit shows like Severance, The Morning Show, See, and more, with new content arriving all the time.

