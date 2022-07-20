The Apple TV HD with original Siri Remote is now a vintage Apple product

The Apple TV HD with the original Siri Remote is now a vintage Apple product.

If you have the Apple TV HD from 2015, you are the proud owner of a vintage Apple product.

As reported by MacRumors, the Apple TV HD with the original Siri Remote, originally released in 2015, has been added to the company’s list of vintage products. As a vintage product, owners of the older Apple TV HD are still eligible to have the laptop serviced at both Apple and the company's wide range of third-party repair shops.

If you're not sure what version of the Apple TV you have, take a look at the Menu button. The older Apple TV HD's remote didn't have a white ring. If it's missing that ring, you have that vintage device.

What happens when an Apple product becomes vintage?

Thankfully, you still have some options when your product becomes vintage. Owners of an iPhone, iPad, iPod, Mac, or Apple TV can still get service or parts for the device from Apple or a third-party service provider for at least five years after the company last sold the device. In some cases where the law requires, that amount of time jumps to seven years for parts and service.

While holding on to a vintage Apple TV might sound cool, like holding on to a classic car, it, unfortunately, doesn't translate with electronics. You'll continue to miss out on the latest technologies like 4K, HDR, and higher frame rates if your television supports it.

If you are looking to upgrade, the new Apple TV 4K is your best option. It not only features the latest updates to tVOS, but it also comes with a new-and-improved Siri Remote and has the best picture you can get from an Apple TV streaming box. Use it to watch your favorite shows and stream your favorite games from Apple Arcade.