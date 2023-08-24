The Morning Show season 3 trailer sets the scene for a September Apple TV Plus premiere

It's fair to say that Apple TV Plus has had its fair share of wins in terms of popular TV shows and The Morning Show is definitely towards the top of the pile. Now, the streamer is getting ready to launch the show's third season and we have a new trailer to whet the appetite.

The Morning Show stars Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston with the former also acting as executive producer on the project. The third season will premiere on Wednesday, September 13 with the first two episodes available to watch. A new episode will then be released every Wednesday through to the season's conclusion on November 8.

Already a fan of the show and ready for its return? You aren't alone, and season three already sounds like a winner.

High stakes TV

Apple TV Plus announced the new season and the arrival of the first official trailer via a press release, outlining what we can expect from the show as it continues its story.

"In season three of 'The Morning Show,' the stakes are high as the future of the network is thrown into question and loyalties are pushed to the brink when a tech titan takes an interest in UBA," the press release explains. It sets the tone further for what's to come. "Unexpected alliances form, private truths are weaponized and everyone is forced to confront their core values both in and out of the newsroom. Along with Witherspoon and Aniston, the star-studded season three ensemble cast is led by Billy Crudup, Mark Duplass, Nestor Carbonell, Karen Pittman, Greta Lee, Jon Hamm, Nicole Beharie and Julianna Margulies."

If you're yet to check The Morning Show out, now is the time to fix that. The first two seasons are already available to stream and you still have time to binge-watch them before season three lands next month.

You can watch Apple TV Plus on just about anything these days, including Apple's own Apple TV 4K streaming box.