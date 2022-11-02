The new Apple TV 4K reviews are in — wins for speed, price, and USB-C
It's better yet cheaper.
The brand new Apple TV 4K will go on sale on Friday and today was the day that the review embargo lifted, meaning we get to hear what people think about the new streaming box after actually using it. And the impression we're getting is largely a positive one.
The latest Apple TV 4K refresh isn't a huge one, but it does benefit from a faster A15 Bionic chip and support for HDR10+ for the first time. There's also a slightly thinner shape and the Siri Remote has made the switch to USB-C, but in terms of usage, not all that much has changed over last year's model. But that doesn't mean that nothing has changed.
Plenty of positives
The first thing that many people will notice is that their new remote sports USB-C, something that The Verge called out. But beyond that change of port, the remote hasn't had an upgrade which is a shame.
Beyond that, other reviews pointed to faster load times for games and apps thanks to that new A15 Bionic, while the overall tvOS 16 experience is also a little more snappy, says TechCrunch.
In terms of the video reviews, the overall response has been positive, with plenty to check out. We'll link them below so you can see for yourself, but keep in mind that while this is now the best Apple TV to date, it's also slightly cheaper than the old one with prices starting at $129 for the model with 64GB of storage. That can be upgraded to 128GB at $149, with an Ethernet port also thrown in for good measure.
We'll also be adding our own Apple TV 4K review to the mix once we've had time to put it through its paces, too. Keep your eyes peeled for that next week.
