The Siri Remote for the new Apple TV 4K finally gets the port we've all been waiting for

Have no fear, the best port for the Siri Remote is here!

Earlier today, Apple announced its next generation of the Apple TV 4K. In addition to retiring the Apple TV HD and bringing some upgrades and differentiation to the new Apple TV 4K configurations, it also brought an important to the Siri Remote.

Apple originally released the redesigned Siri Remote just a year ago when it rolled out the 2021 version of the Apple TV 4K. While everyone was excited to say goodbye to the strictly multi-touch remote of Jony Ive's past, there were two complaints with the new remote: it didn't have a USB-C port, and it didn't have Find My built-in.

Well, with the 2022 version of the Siri Remote, Apple is fixing one of those issues. The new Siri Remote finally comes with a USB-C port. So, if you have a newer iPhone, iPad, or Mac, you can likely charge the new remote with one of the existing charging cables you already have on hand.

The 2021 and earlier versions of the Apple TV Remote featured a Lightning connector which, other than the iPhone, has been removed from almost every major Apple product at this point.

USB-C isn't the only thing that's new with the Apple TV

Apple TV 4K 2022 (Image credit: Apple)

In addition to the USB-C upgrade on the Siri Remote, Apple is packing a few notable updates into the new Apple TV 4K, the first of which is the price. The new Apple TV 4K, instead of rocking that out-of-hand $200 price point, now starts at just $129.

The new version also features the A15 Bionic chip and support for HDR10+. The $149 version goes even further by getting a storage boost to 128GB, Gigabit Ethernet, and Thread support.

Bob Borchers, Apple’s vice president of Worldwide Product Marketing, says that the new Apple TV 4K "offers something for everyone in the family to love.”

“Apple TV 4K is the ultimate way for Apple users to enjoy their favorite entertainment on the biggest screen in the home, and now it is more powerful than ever. The new Apple TV 4K is unlike anything else out there, given its seamless connection to other Apple devices, ease of use, and access to amazing Apple content. It offers something for everyone in the family to love.”

The new Apple TV 4K starts at $129 and is available to order now. It will officially release on Friday, November 4.