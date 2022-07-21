The worst Captain America joins the fight in Apple's new Godzilla series

Father and son acting duo Kurt and Wyatt Russell have reportedly signed on to star in the upcoming Apple TV+ Godzilla series.

While Kurt Russell is a Hollywood legend at this point his son, Wyatt Russell, might not be a household name quite yet. However, if you've been keeping up with the Marvel universe, you've likely watched The Falcon And The Winter Soldier. If you did, you know him as John Walker, the man who took over as Captain America...for about six episodes. He's also known for his roles in Overload and 22 Jump Street.

Kurt Russell, by contrast, has been in a slew of huge movies over his long career. The actor's films include Tombstone, The Thing, Escape from New York, Big Trouble in Little China, The Hateful Eight, and Stargate. For you Marvel fans out there, you'll remember that the father Russell also starred as Ego, Peter Quill's father in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2.

What is this Godzilla series about?

According to the report from The Hollywood Reporter, we aren't sure exactly what the Russell family will be doing in the series. However, we do have a general idea of what the show will be about. According to Apple, the series will take place right after the end of the Godzilla movie in 2014:



"Following the thunderous battle between Godzilla and the Titans that leveled San Francisco and the shocking new reality that monsters are real, the series explores one family’s journey to uncover its buried secrets and a legacy linking them to the secret organization known as Monarch."

It's still unclear when the series will begin shooting or when it will premiere on Apple TV+.