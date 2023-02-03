This Apple TV Plus show just got the service back into streaming's top 10

Apple TV Plus, after months of silence, is back in streaming's top 10 with its new comedy series.

According to data from Reelgood, a streaming aggregator who regularly puts together some analytics around TV shows and movies, found that Shrinking, the new Apple TV Plus comedy starring Jason Segel and Harrison Ford, helped the streaming service finally crack back into the top 10 list for the week of January 26, 2023.

Shrinking passed Yellowstone, The Menu, and some others to land in sixth place for the week. The Last of Us on HBO Max, Poker Face on Peacock, and Everything Everywhere All at Once on Showtime took the top three positions.

What is Shrinking about?

Shrinking "follows a grieving therapist (played by Segel) who starts to break the rules and tell his clients exactly what he thinks. Ignoring his training and ethics, he finds himself making huge, tumultuous changes to people’s lives … including his own. In addition to Segel and Ford, "Shrinking” stars Christa Miller, Jessica Williams, Michael Urie, Luke Tennie and Lukita Maxwell."

If you haven't checked out the show just yet, check out the official teaser trailer on YouTube below:

The first three episodes are out now with each additional episode being released weekly on Fridays. It is written by Emmy Award-winning Ted Lasso co-creator Bill Lawrence, Emmy Award-winning Ted Lasso star, writer, and co-executive producer Brett Goldstein and Segel. The series is the second collaboration between Apple and Segel who also starred in the drama film The Sky is Everywhere.

I've personally watched the first two episodes and, just like Scrubs and Ted Lasso, Bill Lawrence has another stellar story to tell with this one.

Shrinking premiered on Apple TV Plus back on January 27, 2023. If you want to enjoy the series in the best quality possible, check out our review of the Apple TV 4K and our list of the Best TVs for Apple TV 2022.