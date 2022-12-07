Watch Apple TV Plus teach Ryan Reynolds and Will Ferrell to dance in this Spirited featurette
They did well!
Apple TV Plus has shared a short featurette that shows Spirited stars Ryan Reynolds and Will Ferrell trying to learn to tap dance for the Christmas movie.
Spirited, available to stream on Apple TV Plus right now, needs both stars and other cast members to tap dance their way through a musical version of Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol.
Spirited became available to stream on November 18 and has already proven popular. The movie tells the story of the Ghost of Christmas Present, nearing retirement and setting out to find a replacement. But don't worry, we won't spoil the rest.
The musical has Reynolds and Ferrell throwing themselves around tap dancing their way through the story, and the pair did incredibly well. This featurette shows the team working their way up from what looks like an icy start, with co-star Octavia Spencer also showing off her moves.
Those who want to watch Spirited with the family this Christmas will need an Apple TV Plus subscription or need to visit the cinema for the theatrical release. Watching at home will cost $6.99 per month, although Apple TV Plus is also available as part of the Apple One subscription bundle. Apple One includes several other services, including Apple Music, Apple Arcade, and Apple Fitness Plus. Additional iCloud storage is also offered as part of the subscription.
Alongside Spirited, Apple TV Plus subscribers can watch hit TV shows, including Ted Lasso, Slow Horses, Severance, and more.
