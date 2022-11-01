Watch the official trailer for Apple's newest series Interrupting Chicken

Trailer days are always good days, and Apple has a trailer for a brand-new animated series for all of us today.

Today, Apple TV Plus released the official trailer for Interrupting Chicken. The new animated series, which will premiere on Friday, November 18, is based on the 2011 Caldecott Honor-winning book series written and illustrated by David Ezra Stein.

You can check out the official trailer for the new series on YouTube below:

When storytime needs a little spice, Piper and her imagination are there to save the day. Based on the award-winning children's book series by David Ezra Stein, adventure along with Piper and her friends in Interrupting Chicken, premiering November 18 only on Apple TV+.

What will Interrupting Chicken be about?

Interrupting Chicken is "an animated preschool series that introduces children to the joy of creative writing — starting with a young little chicken named Piper who has a habit of interrupting storytime! Every time Piper hears a story, she can’t help but jump in, ask questions and let her imagination run wild."

The series stars three-time Emmy Award winner Sterling K. Brown, Juliet Donenfeld, Sarah Elizabeth Thompson, Maximus Riegel, Luke Lowe, and Jakari Fraser.

In addition to the series premiere, Apple TV Plus will also release a holiday special, “A Chicken Carol,” on Friday, December 2. The special will tell the story of "when Ebenezer Wolf decides to cancel the holidays, Piper teams up with the Three Little Pigs and some ghostly friends to change his mind."

Interrupting Chicken will premiere on Apple TV Plus on Friday, November 18. If you want to enjoy the series in the best quality possible when it does, check out our list of the Best TVs for Apple TV 2022 and our review of the latest generation of the Apple TV 4K.