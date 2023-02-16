Yes, Tetris is an Apple TV Plus film now: here's five things we learned from its new trailer

The world's best selling video game, Tetris, is becoming a movie on Apple TV+. The trailer has now been released, filled with intrigue and visual flair, including some interesting peeks at some of the movies interesting cinematography. Here's what the first trailer tells us about the new Apple TV+ movie.

We know when it's coming out

The trailer begins with a triumphant 80s computer-style screen, with the date that the movie will be premiering on Apple TV+. Tetris is coming on March 31st, 2023, so there's not long to wait to watch it.

It's not a video game adaptation

No personified L-shaped Tetris blocks here, but instead the story of how Tetris came to the United States. Henk Rogers, played by Taron Edgerton has to outsmart the KGB so that he can get Tetris out of the Soviet Union and into the United States. He has to team up with Tetris's creator, Alexey Pajitonov, played by Nikita Efremov, and go on a thrilling adventure through the Soviet Union of the eighties – when it was at its most guarded and dangerous.

There's some epic facial hair

The eighties featured some of the coolest facial hair you've ever seen, so it would be remiss of us to not mention the mustaches on display here. Henk sports an incredible lip accouterment, replete with a slick hairdo. There are other nods to the time period as well, such as all the incredible old computers, suits, and music from Europe (The band, not the continent. Although Europe is from Europe. And the eighties).

There's a familiar face (screen)

We meet the Gameboy – the system that made Tetris the giant that it became. In a scene in the trailer, Henk is introduced to the system by a lab coat-clad Howard Lincoln, played by Ben Miles. What story about Tetris would be complete without a Gameboy?

It looks visually interesting

The trailer is interspersed with various bits of Tetris paraphernalia that swim about on screen, like blocks while Henk describes the game to executives in offices. One of the coolest bits of visual trickery is a scene in the trailer of a car crash that seems to pixelate – as the lines of Tetris do when you get a game over. Whether there is much of this in the movie remains to be seen, but the trailer sure has some great visual realization.

We can't wait

Tetris looks like a riot, with its mix of dark humor and action. As big lovers of Tetris anyway, and the legacy it's left behind as the best-selling video game of all time, a story about its journey to our pockets and screens is going to be a blast. Keep your eyes tracked on this one, and make sure you've got an Apple TV+ subscription (opens in new tab) so that you don't miss out.