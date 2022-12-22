You can now watch A Charlie Brown Christmas on Apple TV Plus for free

A Charlie Brown Christmas is now streaming for free on Apple TV Plus.

While Apple ran the special on both its streaming service and PBS last year, A Charlie Brown Christmas will only be available on Apple TV Plus this year. This means that the special, which has been watchable at select dates and times on public television for decades, is now exclusively on Apple's streaming service.

The beloved holiday special follows the story of Charlie Brown and his quest to find the true meaning of Christmas. As Apple explains, "feeling down about the commercialism of Christmas, Charlie Brown becomes the director of the gang's holiday play. Can he overcome his friend's preference for dancing over acting, find the perfect tree, and discover the true meaning of Christmas?"

How to watch A Charlie Brown Christmas

A Charlie Brown Christmas will be available to stream for free on the TV app between December 22nd and December 25th. The only thing people will need in order to watch the special is a device that supports the TV app and an Apple ID. Viewers will not need to be subscribed to Apple TV Plus in order to watch the special on those dates.

Apple TV Plus is available on your iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV through the Apple TV app. It is also available on Fire TV, Xbox, Playstation, and Smart TVs. The service even streams through the Apple TV+ website.

While it's disappointing to see the special leave traditional television for good, it's great that Apple continues to make it free to watch around the Christmas holiday.

"A Charlie Brown Christmas" is streaming now on Apple TV Plus. If you want to watch the special in the best quality possible, you can check out our list of the Best TVs for Apple TV 2021 and our review of the Apple TV 4K.