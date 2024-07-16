Apple unveils Beats collaboration with Minecraft — here's your first look at some very blocky Beats Solos

Iconic survival crafting game Minecraft turned 15 years old this year and Apple is celebrating with a special edition of its newly released Beat Solo 4 line. Though the headphones aren’t made of bricks, they look pretty great and pay homage to the game’s classic block style.

In our Beats Solo 4 review , we said “The 2024 Beats Solo 4 is an excellent upgrade over the Solo 3 and finishes what began with the Solo Pro, minus ANC”. This new edition has no hardware upgrades, but it sure does look nice.

How do they look?

(Image credit: Apple)

The headphones themselves are black with green blocks all over the frame and the recognizable “creeper” face plastered just above the “b” logo Beats fans know and love. Having spent much of the last fifteen years seeing quite a lot of gauche knockoff Minecraft merch walking down streets, it’s refreshing to see a pair of headphones that are almost sleek in design. They have just enough Minecraft to be recognizable and not so much to be overpowering.

There’s even more to this collaboration than the headphones. Incredibly popular pop band Imagine Dragons has lent their song “Wake Up” to a short animated film intended to celebrate the crossover. This takes viewers through a Minecraft world that erupts in sound from the headphones, only for a city to form and a dragon to come crashing through. It’s a cool visualization of the power of sound and YouTuber TinaKitten will even be curating a Spatial audio playlist, which will be available exclusively on Apple Music.

You can buy your own pair of Minecraft Beats Solo 4 headphones as of July 18 for $199 and it will come with a unique code for a skin you can redeem and play in Minecraft itself. Minecraft is available on iPhone, iPad, and Mac right now so make sure to connect the Solo 4 next time you play.

