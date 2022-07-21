Apple's Central Park has a premiere date for season three

Apple has announced that season three of the Emmy and NAACP Image Award-nominated series will premiere globally on Friday, September 9.

The third season (opens in new tab) of *Central Park* will continue to tell the story of the Tillerman family as they live in and tend to the world's most famous park. “In the third season of “Central Park,” as Bitsy continues her relentless pursuit to buy the park, Owen embarks on a new promotional campaign to make more people fall in love with it, and Paige finds herself busier than ever when she lands her first book deal,” the company stated.

The first two seasons of Central Park are available to stream on Apple TV+ now.

Back to NYC

Central Park boasts a renowned cast of Gad, Tituss Burgess, Daveed Diggs, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr., Emmy Raver-Lampman, Stanley Tucci and new addition Kristen Bell who joins as Paige's little sister Abby.

The show also boasts guest cast members from over Apple TV+ shows such as The Afterparty and Loot. Apple says the new season will include more than 40 new original songs. The show is a hit on the platform, with Emmy nominations and an NAACP nod for Outstanding Animated series.

Season three of “Central Park” will premiere on Apple TV+ on September 9 with the first three episodes. The other ten episodes will premiere weekly until its finale on November 18. The first two seasons of the series are streaming now on Apple TV+.

