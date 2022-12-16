Get some retro speaker charm with this Marshall Bluetooth speaker Christmas deal

We love HomePods - but they don't offer the same experience as a Bluetooth speaker. Speakers like the Marshall Stanmore II here can be carted around, used on the go with a built-in battery, and hooked up to with Bluetooth so those tunes can go wherever you are. The Stanmore II is now $130 off at Amazon, so you can get a big, room-filling Bluetooth speaker for a whole lot less - and look good doing it.

Marshall Emberton $130 off

(opens in new tab) Marshall Stanmore II | $349 $249 at Amazon (opens in new tab) This isn't the lowest price we've seen the Stanmore, but it's still a mighty saving on a very accomplished Bluetooth speaker. That makes it a much better bet again than the likes of the UE Ultraboom, which continues to cost more than $400.

Speaker deals: Walmart (opens in new tab) | Best Buy (opens in new tab) | Amazon (opens in new tab) | Dell (opens in new tab)

Having a good Bluetooth speaker is one of those things that you don't realize is quite as important as it is until you've got one. You can take it anywhere, for one, so those summertime picnics can be a little more tuneful. It can be carted around the house so that you can have music wherever you go - musicless showers are a thing of the past.

For some, however, having a Bluetooth speaker that blends into home decor is equally important - and there are few more stylish than the Marshall Stanmore II. Built to look like a Marshall guitar amplifier, the Stanmore fits into most different environments. The buttons are also super satisfying to use and feel sturdy thanks to their Marshall pedigree. It sounds good, looks good, and feels great to use - what more could you want? Don't say discount, because you've got one of those too now, saving you $130. Not bad at all.

Don't forget to check out our best Bluetooth speakers list to find our favorites out there as well - if the Stanmore II doesn't tickle your fancy, something there might!