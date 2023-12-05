Here's how to watch Killers of the Flower Moon at home today — rent or buy
On... Amazon?
Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon is finally available on streaming services, but you’ll have to pay to watch the highly-anticipated epic as it’s still unavailable on Apple TV Plus.
Killers of the Flower Moon, starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Lily Gladstone, and Robert De Niro, is available to buy or rent on Apple TV or through other streaming services like Amazon Prime Video. Yet, there’s no sign of the Oscar-tipped film on Apple TV Plus, and no official release date for its release on that service, either.
Killers of the Flower Moon is the biggest movie release of the year for Apple, with an expectation that the film would be released on Apple TV Plus to watch on your Apple TV 4K just a few weeks after its cinematic release. Now, nearly two months after the Apple TV Plus distributed film appeared in cinemas, Apple TV Plus subscribers are still waiting patiently to see the film appear as part of their $9.99/month subscription.
If you’re sick of waiting for your Apple TV Plus distributed movie to appear on Apple TV Plus, you can rent Killers of the Flower Moon from Amazon for $19.99 or buy it for $24.99. As for those still waiting to see the film on Apple TV Plus, the app currently says “Coming to Apple TV Plus” with no indication of how much longer you’ll need to wait.
Still waiting — iMore’s take
Subscribers to home entertainment services have become accustomed to long waits for new content to appear behind a monthly fee, but it doesn’t always have to be that way. Xbox’s GamePass is a great example of making a customer feel valued by guaranteeing first-party releases on day one, so you’re not getting a second-class experience by paying a subscription fee versus purchasing a video game outright.
Other companies take a different approach, trickling content to subscribers months after release. For these services, the customer is usually aware of the fact that they’ll need to wait, and in doing so, they accept the delay.
That said, in these circumstances, I can’t help but feel a little sidetracked by the Killers of the Flower Moon marketing that has been heavily plastered across Apple TV Plus for months. Understandably, movie releases and video game releases are completely different, but there was an expectation that despite Killers of the Flower Moon releasing in cinemas first, Apple’s streaming service would follow suit, and instead, releasing on VOD services shows there’s no reward for loyal subscribers.
Hopefully, Killers of the Flower Moon will appear on Apple TV Plus sooner rather than later, but if Apple continues down this route with other big film releases like Napoleon, there’s a huge risk of devaluing its streaming service with customers able to watch these movies from the comfort of their own homes everywhere but Apple TV Plus.
Bored of waiting for Killers of the Flower Moon? Check out the best Apple TV Plus Movies and best Apple TV Plus shows to find great content this December.
More from iMore
Master your iPhone in minutes
iMore offers spot-on advice and guidance from our team of experts, with decades of Apple device experience to lean on. Learn more with iMore!
John-Anthony Disotto is the How To Editor of iMore, ensuring you can get the most from your Apple products and helping fix things when your technology isn’t behaving itself.
Living in Scotland, where he worked for Apple as a technician focused on iOS and iPhone repairs at the Genius Bar, John-Anthony has used the Apple ecosystem for over a decade and prides himself in his ability to complete his Apple Watch activity rings.
John-Anthony has previously worked in editorial for collectable TCG websites and graduated from The University of Strathclyde where he won the Scottish Student Journalism Award for Website of the Year as Editor-in-Chief of his university paper. He is also an avid film geek, having previously written film reviews and received the Edinburgh International Film Festival Student Critics award in 2019.
John-Anthony also loves to tinker with other non-Apple technology and enjoys playing around with game emulation and Linux on his Steam Deck.
In his spare time, John-Anthony can be found watching any sport under the sun from football to darts, taking the term “Lego house” far too literally as he runs out of space to display any more plastic bricks, or chilling on the couch with his French Bulldog, Kermit.