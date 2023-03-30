Netflix's cheapest option is now on Apple TV, if you can handle the ads and 720p
Netflix's most basic subscription plan, a $6.99 tier supported by advertising, is now available for users of the Apple TV.
Announced in October, "Basic with Ads" is Netflix's newest entry-level plan thanks to its very... well... basic offering. For $6.99, users get 720p streaming and can't even access the full Netflix library, and you also can't download content to devices like the iPhone and iPad. A far more annoying drawback for some users, however, was that since the launch the Netflix Basic with Ads tier did not work on Apple TV.
Now though, Netflix has rectified that with version 2.3.0 of its Apple TV app. "Ad tier now works on Apple TV," Reddit's (opens in new tab)u/websgeisti revealed this week. Previously, trying to access Netflix Basic with Ads on Apple TV just rendered a message asking you to upgrade to a better plan or try a different method of watching.
With the cost of living crisis biting harder than ever before, it's understandable that people would try to trim back on some costs when it comes to streaming and entertainment, especially given that there are now more streaming services than ever before.
However, a $6.99 monthly fee for a service that puts out 720p quality video and is filled with adverts sounds like an absolute nightmare. Perhaps intentionally, it makes the $3 jump to Netflix Basic, which doesn't feature ads and has downloads, a great deal.
Given that the best Apple TV, the Apple TV 4K (2022), puts out 4K HDR, Dolby Vision, and HDR 10+ with support for Dolby Atmos, owners of the Apple TV probably won't be rushing out of the door to sign up for Netflix's most frugal plan. However, at least the option is now there for users who are interested or want to save some cash.
