PS5 owners just got six months of free Apple TV Plus — with one big bonus

Sony and Apple are offering PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 owners a free trial of Apple TV Plus, even if users have already had a free trial previously or are currently paying subscribers.

PlayStation's website confirms that owners of both the current and previous generation PlayStation can unlock a special Apple TV Plus offer.

If you're on PS5, you can get a six months extended trial. If you have a PS4, the trial is only three months.

Apple TV Plus free on PlayStation 5

You need to claim the offer before July 31, 2023 in order to get in on the action, but it's definitely worth it.

Claimants will need both an Apple ID and a PSN account.

What's interesting about this trial is that it is even extended to users who already have a subscription, or have used a free trial previously. Apple's free trials and others like it don't normally extend to existing subscribers, so this is a really nice bonus.

"If you have a current Apple TV+ free trial or are already subscribed, you can redeem this offer. If you've subscribed to Apple TV+ through a bundle offer like Apple One, you are not eligible to redeem this offer," PlayStation's website states.

You can only redeem the trial on your PlayStation console, but once active you'll be able to enjoy titles like Ted Lasso, Foundation, and more on any of Apple's best iPhones, iPads, Macs, and Apple TV 4K, as well as the web. The offer is available in the US, the UK, and a ton of other countries. You can see the full details here.