PS5 owners just got six months of free Apple TV Plus — with one big bonus
Nice!
Sony and Apple are offering PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 owners a free trial of Apple TV Plus, even if users have already had a free trial previously or are currently paying subscribers.
PlayStation's website confirms that owners of both the current and previous generation PlayStation can unlock a special Apple TV Plus offer.
If you're on PS5, you can get a six months extended trial. If you have a PS4, the trial is only three months.
Apple TV Plus free on PlayStation 5
You need to claim the offer before July 31, 2023 in order to get in on the action, but it's definitely worth it.
Claimants will need both an Apple ID and a PSN account.
What's interesting about this trial is that it is even extended to users who already have a subscription, or have used a free trial previously. Apple's free trials and others like it don't normally extend to existing subscribers, so this is a really nice bonus.
"If you have a current Apple TV+ free trial or are already subscribed, you can redeem this offer. If you've subscribed to Apple TV+ through a bundle offer like Apple One, you are not eligible to redeem this offer," PlayStation's website states.
You can only redeem the trial on your PlayStation console, but once active you'll be able to enjoy titles like Ted Lasso, Foundation, and more on any of Apple's best iPhones, iPads, Macs, and Apple TV 4K, as well as the web. The offer is available in the US, the UK, and a ton of other countries. You can see the full details here.
Get more iMore in your inbox!
Our news, reviews, opinions, and easy to follow guides can turn any iPhone owner into an Apple aficionado
Stephen Warwick has written about Apple for five years at iMore and previously elsewhere. He covers all of iMore's latest breaking news regarding all of Apple's products and services, both hardware and software. Stephen has interviewed industry experts in a range of fields including finance, litigation, security, and more. He also specializes in curating and reviewing audio hardware and has experience beyond journalism in sound engineering, production, and design.
Before becoming a writer Stephen studied Ancient History at University and also worked at Apple for more than two years. Stephen is also a host on the iMore show, a weekly podcast recorded live that discusses the latest in breaking Apple news, as well as featuring fun trivia about all things Apple. Follow him on Twitter @stephenwarwick9
Most Popular
By Gerald Lynch