Samsung TV owners can now get free Apple TV Plus for three months
Another great way to enjoy Apple TV+ for free.
Samsung has this week announced that owners of some of its smart TVs can access free Apple TV+ for three months.
In a blog post Thursday, (opens in new tab)the company stated that from now through November 28 Samsung Smart TV owners can sign up for three months of free Apple TV+, with 2018-2022 models eligible.
To take advantage of the offer, you'll need to sign up by opening the Apple TV app on your Samsung TV home screen.
Free TV+
As you might expect there are a couple of catches. First off, you'll need to sign up by November 28 to be eligible. Secondly, you'll need to be a new subscriber to TV+. Unfortunately, that means that if you're already a subscriber or if you've taken advantage of another free TV+ offer, such as one of Apple's many promotions, you sadly can't get this one.
Since its launch in 2019 Apple has picked up more than 1,100 award nominations and 250 wins for its original films, TV shows, and documentaries including smash hits like Ted Lasso.
Apple TV+ is available on all of Apple's best iPhones, iPads, Macs, Apple TVs, and various smart TVs and devices as well as online through any device that can browse the internet. The company has also expanded into new avenues such as live sports and has signed a deal with MLB to bring Friday Night Baseball games exclusively to Apple TV+ for this season.
In a recent bid to drive more customers to its streaming platform, the company this week announced that it is airing the first season of one of its best shows, See, completely free through August 29. The show's third season premieres today and is one of Apple's most acclaimed titles.
With the iPhone 14 event close at hand, it is possible that Apple may make a big TV+ announcement of some sort as it has done at previous events. This could include new titles or a new sports deal. A new Apple TV device is also reportedly close at hand.
