Silo season 2 and Foundation season 3 both scuppered by Hollywood strikes

A new report claims that two of the best shows on Apple TV Plus have had their upcoming seasons thrown into doubt due to Hollywood strikes.

According to Deadline, filming on Silo Season 2 "has entered an indefinite hiatus amid the Hollywood strikes." While it was due to take a planned break in the UK this week for set changes, "Apple is now expected to extend the pause until further notice."

Likewise, Foundation season 3, a Sci-Fi thriller based on Isaac Asimov's books "is also expected to be impacted by the actors’ and writers’ strikes." Unlike Silo, the third season of Foundation has not been publicly confirmed by Apple.

A big blow to Apple TV - iMore's take

This is an absolutely massive blow to Apple TV Plus. Both Silo and Foundation are two of the most acclaimed shows on the burgeoning streaming platform, with the former having been confirmed by Apple as the most-popular drama on the service, surpassing even the hype of Severance Season 2.

Foundation is also understood to be brilliant, although the second season, which is airing right now, has been met with a lot of confusion from fans struggling to follow various plot lines and stories.

Naturally, there are going to be casualties across the industry, with Andor Season 2, Deadpool 3, and others also named as potentially hit by the walkouts.

Apple really needs these shows to be successful and to be produced on time in order to maintain their momentum. Ted Lasso and Severance are the only two shows on the platform that have transcended the Apple bubble and made their way into popular culture. Both Silo and Foundation have promise as titles that could at least follow, if not quite match, that trajectory, but a delay, or worse cancellation, would leave those plans and Apple TV Plus dead in the water.