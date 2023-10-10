Premium portable sound on a budget: Beosound A1 Bluetooth Speaker is $80 off with Amazon Prime

One of the best Bluetooth speakers is an essential piece of kit for listening to music around your home, but because they’re so portable you can also take one to events, parties or even on holiday.

There are plenty to choose from these days, all with similar specs, but audio tech brand Bang & Olufsen has a long legacy of fantastic devices and the Beosound A1 Bluetooth Speaker (2nd Gen) is no exception.

This small but mighty Bluetooth speaker boasts a peak power of 2x140 watts all contained within a sleek, small, puck-shaped speaker. But although Bang & Olufsen products always tend to sound fantastic, they’re rarely cheap.

That’s why we’re happy to see the Beosound A1 Bluetooth Speaker (2nd Gen) has had an $80 discount for the Amazon Prime Big Deal Days, meaning you can pick one up for $195.

What makes the B&O Beosound A1 Bluetooth Speaker one of the best?

With so many great Bluetooth speakers on the market – some for considerably cheaper – why should you consider B&O’s Beosound A1?

Well, it sounds good, really good. Especially for a speaker that’s so small and one that’s now available for under $200. The sound is expansive, the bass is weighty for the size and it’ll fare well, even in large or outdoor spaces. Which is hardly a surprise given Bang & Olufsen’s track record for creating great-sounding products – though it’s still notable considering the tiny dimensions of this speaker.

The Beosound A1 also looks great with a sleek exterior that we think has an almost Apple-esque aluminum chassis. There’s also an adjustable wrist strap here for listening on the move or attaching to things as you listen to keep it secure. The design also offers IP67 water and dust resistance, meaning this speaker is a whole lot more rugged than it may look.

Alexa integration is also built-in, which isn’t commonplace for a Bluetooth speaker. And there’s an impressive 18 hours of battery life here, although expect longer if you turn town the volume.

All in all, this is a Bluetooth speaker that’s filled with features and packs a punch. It might not be the cheapest device on the market, but with this latest discount it’s well worth considering.