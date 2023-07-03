This early Prime Day JBL Bar 500 deal will improve your Apple TV 4K with Dolby Atmos
The lowest price ever.
The JBL Bar 500 is a fantastic 5.1-Channel soundbar with Dolby Atmos, and you can buy it now with $100 off at Amazon in an early Prime Day deal.
This is the cheapest price we've ever seen, the JBL Bar 500, and if you're looking for a soundbar to upgrade your sound system for your Apple TV 4K, then this could be one of the best speakers for Apple TV 4K.
Equipped with MultiBeam Surround Sound and a 10" wireless subwoofer, the JBL Bar 500 will fill your whole room without the extra need for surround speakers.
The JBL Bar 500 has built-in Wi-Fi with AirPlay, Alexa Multi-Room, and Chromecast built-in, meaning you can stream to the speakers whether you own one of the best iPhones or any other of today's smartphones.
Improve your audio with JBL Bar 500 and MultiBeam
JBL Bar 500 |
$599.95 $499.95 at Amazon
The lowest price ever for this fantastic Dolby Atmos soundbar and wireless subwoofer. The JBL Bar 500 is great quality for the price and will enhance your Apple TV 4K to make your movies and tv shows sound better than ever.
With Prime Day fast approaching, we're looking for the best Apple Prime Day deals. Whether you're looking for a soundbar or maybe even some earbuds, like the AirPods Pro 2, there is bound to be something for you this Prime Day starting on July 11.
Luckily, there are some great early Prime Day deals to be had, and this JBL Bar 500 is one of the best we've seen so far. If you're in the market for a soundbar, we don't expect this product to get any cheaper anytime soon, and you'll have a great experience watching some of the best Apple TV Plus shows with Dolby Atmos. Stay tuned to iMore throughout the week as we build up to Prime Day 2023.
John-Anthony Disotto is the How To Editor of iMore, ensuring you can get the most from your Apple products and helping fix things when your technology isn’t behaving itself.
Living in Scotland, where he worked for Apple as a technician focused on iOS and iPhone repairs at the Genius Bar, John-Anthony has used the Apple ecosystem for over a decade and prides himself in his ability to complete his Apple Watch activity rings.
John-Anthony has previously worked in editorial for collectable TCG websites and graduated from The University of Strathclyde where he won the Scottish Student Journalism Award for Website of the Year as Editor-in-Chief of his university paper. He is also an avid film geek, having previously written film reviews and received the Edinburgh International Film Festival Student Critics award in 2019.
John-Anthony also loves to tinker with other non-Apple technology and enjoys playing around with game emulation and Linux on his Steam Deck.
In his spare time, John-Anthony can be found watching any sport under the sun from football to darts, taking the term “Lego house” far too literally as he runs out of space to display any more plastic bricks, or chilling on the couch with his French Bulldog, Kermit.