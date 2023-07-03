This early Prime Day JBL Bar 500 deal will improve your Apple TV 4K with Dolby Atmos

The JBL Bar 500 is a fantastic 5.1-Channel soundbar with Dolby Atmos, and you can buy it now with $100 off at Amazon in an early Prime Day deal.

This is the cheapest price we've ever seen, the JBL Bar 500, and if you're looking for a soundbar to upgrade your sound system for your Apple TV 4K, then this could be one of the best speakers for Apple TV 4K.

Equipped with MultiBeam Surround Sound and a 10" wireless subwoofer, the JBL Bar 500 will fill your whole room without the extra need for surround speakers.

The JBL Bar 500 has built-in Wi-Fi with AirPlay, Alexa Multi-Room, and Chromecast built-in, meaning you can stream to the speakers whether you own one of the best iPhones or any other of today's smartphones.

Improve your audio with JBL Bar 500 and MultiBeam

JBL Bar 500 | $599.95 $499.95 at Amazon The lowest price ever for this fantastic Dolby Atmos soundbar and wireless subwoofer. The JBL Bar 500 is great quality for the price and will enhance your Apple TV 4K to make your movies and tv shows sound better than ever.

With Prime Day fast approaching, we're looking for the best Apple Prime Day deals. Whether you're looking for a soundbar or maybe even some earbuds, like the AirPods Pro 2, there is bound to be something for you this Prime Day starting on July 11.

Luckily, there are some great early Prime Day deals to be had, and this JBL Bar 500 is one of the best we've seen so far. If you're in the market for a soundbar, we don't expect this product to get any cheaper anytime soon, and you'll have a great experience watching some of the best Apple TV Plus shows with Dolby Atmos. Stay tuned to iMore throughout the week as we build up to Prime Day 2023.