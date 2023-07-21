Steph Curry documentary lands on Apple TV Plus, and you can watch it free

Stephen Curry: Underrated premieres on Apple TV Plus today, showcasing the incredible career of NBA superstar Steph Curry, and you can watch it for free.

The documentary, from Apple Original Films and A24, takes us through Curry's life from college basketball prospect to NBA MVP and champion.

The film has received a great critical response since debuting at Sundance earlier this year and currently sits at 87% on Rotten Tomatoes. Not only is Stephen Curry: Underrated a strongly received sporting documentary, but Steph Curry himself has teamed up with Apple to offer Apple TV Plus to everyone for free.

Curry took to Twitter to announce a two-month free Apple TV Plus offer to new and returning customers so that everyone who wants to can see the film. It's a great incentive to give the documentary a try, and with Apple's recent success in sporting films and shows, like Real Madrid: Until The End, it should be a great watch.

I want to make sure everyone gets a chance to watch #UnderratedFilm, so I'm giving everybody a two month free trial for Apple TV+. Visit https://t.co/BKxwDterUO to get the offer. @AppleFilms @a24 @proximitymedia @unanimousmedia @petenicks pic.twitter.com/pkBAI91FRnJuly 20, 2023 See more

Apple's sporting pursuit

Stephen Curry: Underrated focuses on his journey to the NBA with archival footage of his performances at Davidson College. Apple, however, are not only showcasing the rise of a superstar on Apple TV at the moment.

Lionel Messi, experiencing the swan song of his career in the MLS, is also debuting tonight on Apple TV and MLS Season Pass. It's a very exciting time to be a sports fan and an Apple TV Plus subscriber, as the sporting content just keeps coming.

For fans of the NBA, after you've watched Stephen Curry: Underrated, there's even more basketball content on Apple TV Plus, including The Long Game: Bigger Than Basketball, which takes us on the incredible journey of Makur Maker, where he returns to college after COVID derails his path to the NBA.

Apple TV Plus is available for $6.99, and you can watch Stephen Curry: Underrated for free with a two-month free trial.