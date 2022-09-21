Ted Lasso and AFC Richmond confirmed for FIFA 23

It's official. Ted Lasso and AFC Richmond are coming to FIFA 23.

EA Sports has confirmed that both Coach Lasso and AFC Richmond will be available in multiple game modes in the new soccer title, which is to be released on September 30. Coach Lasso and the team will be available from day one.

AFC Richmond will be available in Career Mode, Kick-off, Online Friendlies, and Online seasons. There will also be AFC Richmond items for FIFA Ultimate Team and Pro Clubs including kits, tifos, manager items, and more.

Take control

"Jason Sudeikis’ beloved Ted Lasso will be available as a selectable manager of AFC Richmond in Career Mode, as fans can play as their favorite mustached manager running the show for AFC Richmond or any team of their choosing. Players can also create their own Manager or select a real-world licensed manager to take control of AFC Richmond, or create a Player and join the AFC Richmond squad in a league of their choosing," EA Sports and Warner Bros. said in a press release.

Sudeikis said he considered the announcement among the best of the many special moments in his career. "“As long-time fans of EA SPORTS FIFA, having Ted Lasso and the whole AFC Richmond squad incorporated into the newest version of the game is truly a dream come true for myself and the rest of the fellas," he stated.

The AFC Richmond addition to Ted Lasso will include players roy Kent, Jamie Tartt (do do do do do do), Sam Obisanya, and Dani Rojas as well as home stadium Nelson Road.

VP of Brand for EA SPORTS FIFA David Jackson hailed Ted lasso as a "cultural phenomenon" that brought the passion of football and the power of belief to life for millions of fans across the globe, and said the company was thrilled to welcome Lasso and AFC Richmond to the game.

FIFA 23 will be released on September 30 on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PC, Stadia, PS4, and Xbox One.

The Apple TV+ show remains the company's biggest hit on its burgeoning streaming platform. Apple TV+ is available on all of Apple's best iPhones, iPads, Macs, and the best TVs for Apple TV.